CLEVELAND — Coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin' Brands Group is looking to fill 1,000 posiitons in Northeast Ohio, including in Cleveland, Youngstown and Akron.

The positions range from district managers to crew employees.

The announcement comes as Dunkin' partnered with Southern New Hampshire University to offer low-cost degrees for workers. This means anyone who gets hired will have the chance to get an associate or bachelor's degree from the university.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state and nationwide, the chain says it's prioritizing safety with more hires about to come on board. This includes temperature checks, barriers and more.

