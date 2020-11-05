GREENSBORO, N.C. – Businesses across our country are boarding up as a precaution for any civil unrest.

Ellie Bradford, wellness attendant at Sonder Mind and Body, says their landlord made the decision to board up their building as a result of what was happening in metropolitan areas across the nation, including 90 miles down the road in Charlotte.

Bradford says she's happy they're playing it safe, but she's also hoping they can take the boards down soon because people don't know the business is open.

"We posted on social that we're still open, and we're actually making a sign that's saying we're open, but people don't come by or knock or anything, because it's just a wall," Bradford explains.

She believes most of the businesses will take down their boards once the election is over.

Several other businesses in downtown Greensboro also boarded up.