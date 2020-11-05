COCOA, Fla. — It took two years to make it happen, but the Cocoa City Council has approved the city's first ever sustainability action plan.

Sustainability Advisory Committee Chairperson Jennifer Riggs said the all-volunteer group, which dedicated 800 hours to the effort, have a plan on how to improve the city. Although centrally located, Cocoa has seen better days, she said.

“We are concerned about flooding and storm management, we are in the St. Johns flood plane,” Riggs said.“Trees break energy (lines) during storms, oak trees absorb 4,000 gallons of storm water a year."

Cocoa City Council Member Lorraine Koss says the sustainability action plan aims to help the underserved community.

“Thirty percent of the population lives under the poverty levels, 13% of households don't have cars to get around, we are the heart of the African American community in Brevard County,” Koss said.

The council's goal is to be more business friendly by making the permitting process easier, so empty buildings can turn into a thriving business. The city is also helping the local high school to make school a more pleasant experience for students and help build up the community around the high school.

“The high school has struggled, this is a poor community," Koss said. "We just granted them $85,000 to put into the stadium.”

Council members are also strategizing on how to provide new career options to keep people employed locally and attract companies.

“To support vocational training in an area could be unique and cutting edge," Riggs said. "Can we find a way to find vocational training for roofing, electrical and solar all to work together."

The city is aiming at improving bike and walking paths while adding green spaces, all of which will raise property values. Also there is a new push to apply for grants.

According to city officials, the tax milage hasn't raised and for the 2021 fiscal year and taxes will stay the same.