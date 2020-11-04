Here are the races the Associated Press has yet to call, and a timeline for when the results may come in:

Alaska

Although Alaska is usually a reliably red state, it’s still too early to call the race. The state accepts ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 until Nov. 13, and it doesn’t begin counting mail-in ballots until Nov. 10. With only three Electoral College votes, the state is unlikely to tip the election too far in either direction.

Georgia

The closely-watched race in Georgia is still too close to call, with the Associated Press showing 97% of precincts have reported their results.

As of 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, the Secretary of State said 200,000 votes had yet to be counted, but he encouraged counties to finish counting by the end of the day.

Nevada

On Wednesday morning, state election officials said they still had to count mail-in ballots received on Election Day, provisional ballots and any mail-in ballots received by Nov. 10. With more than 85% of precincts reporting, the race is still too close to call. Joe Biden is leading the state, where President Trump lost narrowly in 2016.

According to the Nevada Secretary of State, there will be no new election results from the state until Thursday morning.

North Carolina

With more than 95% of precincts reporting, the state is still too close to call. As of Wednesday afternoon, North Carolina still had more than 116,000 absentee votes to count, according to the Board of Elections. Plus, the state will accept mail-in ballots through 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

The Board of Elections also put out a reminder Wednesday that any election results are unofficial until the state canvass later this month.

Pennsylvania

In a press conference Wednesday night, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said there are far fewer late ballots arriving by mail than expected. Pennsylvania will count ballots through Nov. 6, and Boockvar said she expects the majority to be counted before then.

President Trump is leading Joe Biden with 51% of precincts reporting, but Pennsylvania still has more than 1 million mail-in ballots yet to be counted, according to the Department of State. The state has 20 Electoral College votes, so it could have a significant impact on the race.