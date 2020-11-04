ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There will soon be a new state attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit after current State Attorney Aramis Ayala decided not to seek another term.

With all votes now in, voters in Orange and Osceola County overwhelmingly approved Democrat Monique Worrell to take over the job.

“I am ecstatic,” said Worrell, the projected winner of the Ninth Judicial Circuit state attorney race.

Worrell spent her career as a criminal justice reform advocate and law professor, and she believes her vision of addressing mass incarceration set her apart for voters.

“So that diversity of experience afforded me an opportunity to see things from many different perspectives," Worrell said. "And that does make me non-traditional as a prosecutor but it also gives us the advantage of me having the diversity of experience with which to build upon."

Current State Attorney Ayala came under fire for her refusal to seek the death penalty, leading to then-Gov. Rick Scott pulling her off high profile murder cases and eventually, her decision to not seek another term.

Worrell has said she is opposed to the death penalty but she would uphold its use, though stressing any use of it from her office would need to be carefully thought out.

In other cases, Worrell said reform needs to be looked at seriously in the state attorney’s office to ensure charging and sentencing is fair and equitable for all.

“I think that the very first step is acknowledging that these injustices exist and then implementing policies that will address the injustices that so many know exist,” Worrell said.

One of her first moves in office, she said will be creating a team focused on education and training to address mass incarceration at a local level.

“To change the culture of prosecution so that incarceration is not a first resort but it is one of many tools that prosecutors have to resolve issues of crime in our community,” Worrell said.

In a statement posted to her campaign’s Facebook page following her victory, Worrell told voters: “Now, the real work begins. Reshaping our justice system is a huge undertaking that will require your ongoing support and enthusiasm. Please stay involved and help me build the fair and just system we deserve.”