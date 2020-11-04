RALEIGH, N.C. — If someone asked Kimberly Battle what particular treat has always been the apple of her eye, the answer is simple.

“Our family loves candy apples and we usually have to wait for the fair to get them,” said Battle, co-owner of Kandy Apples by K.

Battle discovered there was not a shop in the Triangle specifically dedicated to selling candy apples, so she and her husband, Travis, got to work.

“We were enjoying them, then I created an Instagram page to see if people would be interested in them and it just took off from there,” she said.

In April of last year, the store front opened, Kandy Apples by K.

“Our main focus is the hard candy apple with different flavors, different color, different designs even so that was our vision and we have been thriving ever since,” Battle said.

Dealing with a global pandemic wasn’t in the business plan, but they have worked hard to stay open.

“It definitely changed things. Normally we would slice your apple for you, invite you to eat in with us,” Battle said. “We spend a lot of time and effort into our decor to make it very welcoming, so when COVID hit, we had to launch our website, to hook up some curbside orders.”

Everything is made from scratch-dipped, wrapped, and stored by hand. Battle said the feedback from their customers is a sweet payoff for all of the hard work.

“People are looking for something to look forward to, they are looking for something different and they still want to enjoy their fair treats, so we found our niche in that.”