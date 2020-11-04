BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With almost 69% of voters saying yes to the half-cent surtax renewal for another six years, the sales tax will cost the average Brevard household $24-$50 per year. Almost 40% of the revenue comes from tourists spending in the county, according to county leaders.

Funds from the tax will be used to pay for needed repairs at Brevard’s public schools, many of which are at least 50 years old.

It's a small price to pay, according to social worker Doris Golindano, who voted in favor of the referendum despite not having children in school.

“I think if I have to take $50 out of my salary so the children in the community can have a better school to go to, then go right ahead,” Golindano said.

Parents with children attending Brevard Public Schools like Shellby Joslin-Boote are glad education programs are spared from the chopping block to pay for school repairs.

“It makes me happy, since I am a product of Brevard schools and my kids are going to be graduating from public [schools], so anything to help their education,” Joslin-Boote explained.

Repairs will begin during the first quarter of 2021, but the ball already is rolling, Brevard Public School Board member Misty Belford said.

“We'll begin laying the groundwork for those projects and getting them approved so as soon as we are able to fund them, we can do it,” Belford said. “We are going to be doing a lot of roof repairs. We got about $66 million for repairs that need to be done and continue to invest in technology.”

Over six years, about $500 million is needed to repair more than 100 facilities, school officials said. ​