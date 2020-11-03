SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Health leaders are concerned about a steady increase in Seminole County’s positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks, they said Monday.

“We’re going the wrong direction,” Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty said. “Now is not the time to take the foot off the gas. Now is the time to really do everything right.”

The county is not seeing the spike it saw this summer, but the seven-day trend has steadily been going up the past few weeks.

“People are kind of letting their guards down,” Husty said. I think we’re going to continue to see the trend upwards.”

Seminole County hospitals currently have more than 40 COVID-19 patients, which is 9 percent of the total daily hospitalizations.

The increase in cases is overwhelming the county’s contact tracers, Husty said. He warned that people need to faithfully follow precautions to bring cases down.

Sanford restaurant employee Barry Czekaj is concerned about supporting his family if positive cases force stricter guidelines for businesses. He has noticed some people follow the guidelines put in place to try to protect people from COVID-19, and others don’t.

“There’s places I see people distancing,” he said. “There are places I see people are just smashed in like sardines.”

Several Central Florida counties are seeing similar numbers, Husty said.

“We don’t have an anti-COVID drug,” Husty said. “We don’t have vaccine. All we’ve got are the things that we know really work. Masks and social distancing.”

When it comes to voting on Election Day, Husty said every county has taken many precautions to keep in-person voting as safe as possible, and voting is just as safe, or more so, than going to the grocery store.