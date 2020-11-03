At the Troy Foundry Theatre, guests normally go from room to room to experience a play, but because of the pandemic they’ve had to change things up a little bit. Showings of their play “Models of Perfection” had to find a new stage due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For weeks on end they’ve been doing pandemic safe performances in the parking lot right behind their playhouse, courtesy of the E. Stewart Jones Law firm.

Each night they build the entire set and break it all down afterwards. The theater’s producing executive director Emily Curro said it was just one of the major changes they have had to make.

“Rehearsing outside, making sure that audience members had enough space, all of our staff and cast testing on a weekly basis to make sure we are safe,” said Curro.

And for the main actors, Iniabasi Nelson and Angelique Powell, the effort to keep the production going meant a lot.

“Even with what’s going on throughout the world I’m happy I got a chance to perform,” said Nelson.

“Just to get to be an actor and walk into an audition and hand over my resume and read a monologue has been one of the most revitalizing experiences I’ve had in 2020 thus far,” added Powell.

David Girard is the production’s artistic director. He felt that pushing forward with the play was a necessary tool to speak to the current moment.

“Right now, we see a lot of displaced people and homelessness is a big problem” said Girard.

The play created by Katie Pedro, depicts the struggles of a brother and sister overcoming setbacks as they recover from an eviction. The story line made a real connection with Angelique after the death of George Floyd.

“As a Black woman, a lot of things were happening and my only outlet is the arts and I’ve always used the arts to shine a light and give a dialogue to people who wouldn’t normally have that,” said Powell.

Sunday was the last showing of “Models of Perfection,” but the theatre will continue other productions with their first in door screening this month and later move in to digital showings.