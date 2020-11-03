RALEIGH, N.C. — We have all seen the "I Voted" stickers on Election Day.

But now a bakery is serving up some different motivation by giving baked goods to voters.

Burney's Sweets & More on Falls of Neuse Road in north Raleigh is making blue and red frosted croissants and cupcakes on Tuesday.

If you go in with an "I Voted" sticker or something else to show that you voted, you can get a free mini croissant.

Plus you can show support for your side by choosing a red or blue frosted treat.

Co-Owner John Kelly says he hopes this makes customers smile.

"We want everybody to be able to be engaged, to have the conversation, and do it in a positive manner," Kelly says. "I think this is something that people can come to the table together about.”

At the end of Election Day, Kelly will tally how many blue and how many red treats they sold to determine a winner. Then they will see if their winner matches who wins the presidential race.