NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – While some people may not advertise who they’re supporting in Tuesday’s election, those who are vocal sometimes go all out to show it. It’s why Greg Richards is rooting for President Trump to pull out a victory, for more than one reason.

Richards has been selling pro-Trump merchandise along the side of I-35 in New Braunfels for the last few weeks now: Trump bobbleheads, Trump 2020 T-shirts, MAGA hats, and face masks.

“One of our most popular products have been the Trump socks, because they have hair and come with a comb,” said Richards, showing off a plastic-wrapped pair.

Crisscrossing the country to sell his wares outside Trump campaign stops, Richards flew down to Texas after receiving a call from his sister.

“She’s from here and she called me and said, ‘Hey, this Trump Train’s getting really big here,’” recalled Richards.

Richards says those Trump Trains and Trump supporters in general have been a cash cow for him. On a good day, he said he can bring in up to $1,000 in merchandise sales. His profit margin hovers around 40%.

“It’s probably been one of the more lucrative campaigns ever that I’ve ever worked,” said Richards. “You know, Trump garnishes a lot of sales. People want his merchandise.”

Richards hails from Springfield, Illinois, and was employed for years with the state’s revenue department. But he left it all behind in 1992 when President Bill Clinton was running for his first term.

Richards and his brother started their pop-up political paraphernalia business, Campaign Accessories.

“He was the ‘Comeback Kid’ they called him back then,” said Richards, hearkening to the days he was a Clinton supporter.

When it comes to selling political merchandise, Richards said it’s all about who’s the most popular - and who will make him the most money.

“We’re entrepreneurs, we run a business - though I do support Trump,” said Richards. “I like Trump, but you know I’ve also liked Democratic candidates as well.”

Richards said he tried selling Biden gear and Trump merchandise in the beginning, but he found Trump supporters were buying more.

The Trump gear hawker was sure to show off his temporary vending permit from the City of New Braunfels. Richards said oftentimes, anti-Trump people will accuse him of illegally selling merchandise. There are other times that interactions between Richards and folks who aren’t fans of what he’s selling can get “a little hairy.”

“I mean, people are threatening you, or 'we’ll tear your stand down,'” said Richards. “Actually, in New Mexico four years ago, they burnt my whole stand down, the protesters did.”

But Richards said the risk is worth it for the revenue, hoping for another four years for President Trump - mainly because it’s good for business.