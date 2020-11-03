ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is preparing like never before for any possible unrest or voter intimidation that could happen on Election Day, Sheriff John Mina said Monday.

“We’ve actually, for the first time ever during an election, opened up our emergency operation center tomorrow,” Mina said. “Much like during a hurricane, it will be fully staffed.”

Although Mina said the county does not have any credible threats, deputies are going to be ready for anything on what could be a turbulent Election Day, or even week.

“We’ll have plenty of measures and personnel in place just in case we do have something like that,” Mina said.

Despite fears of voter intimidation and unrest nationwide, Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles said he isn’t concerned.

"I really don’t expect it [unrest]. We just finished 14 straight days at 20 locations, and we did not have serious issues at any of those sites,” Cowles said.

A deputy will be stationed with Cowles all of Election Day to quickly relay any messages back to them if they need to respond.

“It’s just a layer of protection that we have the communication between the two organizations in case we need it,” Cowles said.

Since Orange County already has seen such high voter turnout, Cowles said he believes there won’t be a lot of chances for unrest Tuesday.

More than 530,000 people have already voted in Orange County, about 62% of all its registered voters.

All polling locations in Florida will have, by law, what’s called a polling deputy, who is someone hired specifically to watch the outside of each polling location.

“To be the eyes of what’s going on outside, and if they spot anything, then they go in and report it to the poll clerk,” Cowles said.

Both Mina and Cowles says the only disruption they have seen so far is people getting too aggressive when campaigning — and they're not expecting much more than that.

“I’m very confident that things will remain calm,” Mina said.

Orange County’s emergency operations center will continue operations for a couple days after the election because it’s likely we won’t know who the big winner is on Election Day, Mina said.

He and other Central Florida law enforcement leaders said residents should not hesitate to call them if they see anything happening at the polls that worries them.