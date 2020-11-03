ORLANDO, Fla. — Health officials are concerned by images of Halloween night in downtown Orlando, where hundreds of people showed up, many not wearing masks.

What You Need To Know Orlando experimented with an open container policy for Halloween



The Move was meant to allow more people to be outside where social distancing is easier



The number of people in downtown not wearing masks was alarming to officials

The city adopted an open container policy for the main downtown district, where people could take drinks outside, in hopes it would lead to less crowding.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says it was an experiment that the city would likely not repeat.

“I was more disappointed that I saw people not wearing masks," he said. "I can handle a lot of people being somewhere."

Area resident Ty Joseph said he saw the crowds from his downtown apartment.

“Just absolutely wild," he said. "Thousands of people with no masks just congregated close together against everything we’ve been trying to do for months now.”

Dr. Raul Pino says he’s concerned, drawing parallels to Memorial Day when Central Florida's positivity rate was where it is now.

He says if the lax attitude continues when it comes to masks — and cases spike — there’s not much left but the last resort.

“There are not that many tools left in the toolbox besides what no one wants," he said. "So it’s concerning and disheartening."

Dyer believes downtown would have been crowded with or without this open container policy.

But he says it will be tough to tell whether the open container policy actually softened the blow.