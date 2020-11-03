The day is finally here.

After a Democratic primary that featured over two dozen candidates, an historic early voting period that has seen over 99 million votes cast, two presidential debates, countless rallies (including both drive-in and virtual), it’s finally Election Day – amid a global pandemic that will no doubt be on the forefront of voters’ minds as they head to the polls.

Unless, of course, they already voted – click here for more on those record-breaking early voting numbers.

So much is at stake in this election – battles for control of the Senate, the makeup of the House, key state legislature races, and even ballot initiatives in states across the country on a variety of issues, everything from raising the minimum wage to legalization of marijuana and so-called “magic mushrooms.”

And, of course, there’s the small matter of the race for president.

After a campaign marked by fear and uncertainty, Americans will decide between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, a decision between two people with two markedly different visions for the country’s future.

The candidates and their surrogates have had their say. Now, it’s up to the voters.

Follow along for live updates throughout the day from our Spectrum News political team around the country, including Josh Robin, Bob Hardt, Tim Boyum, Kevin Frey, Austin Landis, Karina Kling, Jeevan Vittal, Emily Ngo, Alex Cohen, Ybeth Bruzual, Holly Gregory, Nick Reisman, Em Nguyen, Taurean Small, Susan Arbetter, Taylor Popielarz, Samantha-Jo Roth, and Errol Louis.

Here are some other storylines we’re following: