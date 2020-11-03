The day is finally here.
After a Democratic primary that featured over two dozen candidates, an historic early voting period that has seen over 99 million votes cast, two presidential debates, countless rallies (including both drive-in and virtual), it’s finally Election Day – amid a global pandemic that will no doubt be on the forefront of voters’ minds as they head to the polls.
Unless, of course, they already voted – click here for more on those record-breaking early voting numbers.
So much is at stake in this election – battles for control of the Senate, the makeup of the House, key state legislature races, and even ballot initiatives in states across the country on a variety of issues, everything from raising the minimum wage to legalization of marijuana and so-called “magic mushrooms.”
And, of course, there’s the small matter of the race for president.
After a campaign marked by fear and uncertainty, Americans will decide between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, a decision between two people with two markedly different visions for the country’s future.
The candidates and their surrogates have had their say. Now, it’s up to the voters.
Here are some other storylines we’re following:
- You’ve got questions? We’ve got answers. Frequently asked questions about Election Day, answered.
- 11 Key Senate Races to Watch on Election Day As Both Parties Battle For Control
- "Magic Mushrooms," Uber Drivers, and a New State Flag: 10 Ballot Measures To Watch on Election Day
- State Legislature Races To Watch That Could Sway Future Political Control
- It’s going to be a long night: Here’s what time the polls close in each state.
- What Happens if Neither Party Gives Up?
- Tracking the record-breaking early vote.
- Here’s what award-wining journalist Jessica Yellin is watching for on election night.
- Nearly three-quarters of Americans are concerned about post-election violence, and more than half expect such unrest, polls show. Law-enforcement agencies, and even social media companies, are at the ready.