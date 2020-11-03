BUFFALO, N.Y. — A brand new apprenticeship program and trade school is now opening the door for those who were once shut out.

When two local businessmen put their minds together to establish a vocational program, they knew they'd come up with something that would level the playing the field for independent as well as minority contractors.

Michael Peterson owns Peterson Heating and Cooling. He's a founding member of the Independent Contractors Guild of Western New York. Frank Daniel is the executive director of The Craft Technical Institute where the vocational training happens.

"We applied for an apprenticeship program connected to the school and we received it and so our member companies have a level playing field for all contracts at this point," said Daniel. "Prior to this — very difficult to get contracts."

Daniel and Peterson saw the need to shore up the workforce within their own communities so that contractors that are not part of a union can now bid for municipal projects through ICG. Jack Kovach joined the program a month ago.

"There's a lot of things that I can apply welding to in my daily life. Just fixing stuff, I like fixing stuff," said Kovach.

Daniel says they definitely have a fair shot because of the hybrid curriculum at Craft Technical Institute. Daniel says all students leave the program with intermediate skills to help them thrive. He says 100 percent of the students secure a job upon graduation.

"Buffalo is starting to build again," Daniel added. "So they are going to need all kinds of trades and people in order to meet the needs of the area."

The program is competitive. Applicants are required to go through vetting and an interview process.

Visit Craft Technical Institute’s website to learn more.