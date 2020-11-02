ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Across Central Florida, a lot of people — and young people especially — will be hitting the polls for the first time Tuesday.

What You Need To Know UCF group is working to inform new voters about the importance of casting a ballot



Studies show that college-aged people are less likely to vote than other age groups



2020 ELECTIONS COVERAGE: Latest Election News | Florida Voting Guide

What voters decide on November 3, will have a big impact on issues locally and across the country over the next four years.

“I mean, it’s a big deal to me, so hopefully it’s a big deal to other people,” said Michael Baker, a University of Central Florida freshman.

“It’s your right to vote so go out and vote and try to make this country better than what it has been,” said Zachary Oestmann, also a UCF Freshman.

On UCF's campus, a number of students have been working through the fall to get their fellow Knights ready for Election Day.

“Here at UCF, we’re basically a small city and our ideas are very important and our votes are very important," said Meg Hall, a junior at UCF and the Governmental Affairs Coordinator for UCF's Student Government. "We just want to make sure every single student is represented.”

Through weekly voter registration events on campus in September and October to help inform students on the issues they’d be voting on at the polls this fall, Hall and others have been working to prepare students.

“For a lot of our students this is their first election, definitely a lot of first presidential elections," Hall said. "And I think what can be a little confusing is that not everyone knows there’s so much more on the ballot than just two names."

Studies show young and college-aged people are typically less likely to vote than older age groups.

Hall said she and other students are hoping to cut down on that voter apathy from UCF's campus by showing students how their voices matter in many of their first presidential elections.

“I’m 21 years old so this is my first time voting in a presidential election. I’m so excited,” Hall said. "I actually voted during early voting already but it was wonderful to be able to cast my ballot."

After months working to get hundreds of her fellow Knights registered and ready for Tuesday, Hall said she’s hopeful students hit the polls in force on Election Day and show Central Florida where they stand.

“It’s important because everyone only gets one vote and one chance to make their voice heard,” Hall said.

The polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.