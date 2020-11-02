GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People across the country and in every facet of our communities will be keeping a close eye on election results this week, including small business owners.

Spectrum News 1 spoke to a jewelry store owner in Greensboro, who hopes for financial assistance for struggling businesses.

“I really want other people to thrive and have their own small business and to pursue their dreams because this is my dream," says Jacob Wosinski, owner of Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry. “It has always been my dream since I started making jewelry, to own my own jewelry business.”

However, more than anything, he hopes the end of the election will alleviate some of the severe division in our country.

“Hopefully when it’s over, people can kind of get over that and come back together, and be friendly toward one another and not be so angry at one another," says Wosinski.

His business is one of more than 120,000 across our state that received help from the Small Business Administration's paycheck protection program this summer.