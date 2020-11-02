While all eyes may be on the presidential race on Election Day, a battle is brewing a little further down the ballot in states across the country – the fight for control of the United States Senate.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate (45 seats are held by Democrats, with two Independents – Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Angus King (I-ME) – who caucus with Democrats), but control of the chamber is one of the key issues at stake in this election.

Senate Republicans are fighting to save their majority, a final election push against the onslaught of challengers in states once off limits to Democrats but now hotbeds of a potential backlash to President Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill.

Fueling the campaigns are the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, shifting regional demographics and, in some areas, simply the chance to turn the page on the divisive political climate.

Lawmakers are warning of a late night in terms of close senate races. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who is facing a challenge of his own, said it will “probably [be] a long night or several days thereafter” until the results are in.

Control of the Senate can make or break a presidency.

With it, a reelected Trump could confirm his nominees and ensure a backstop against legislation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Without it, Democratic nominee Joe Biden would face a potential wall of opposition to his agenda were he to win the White House.

FiveThirtyEight’s forecast gives Democrats the advantage in flipping the senate, though Republicans still have a solid shot of retaining the chamber – or giving their colleagues across the aisle a slightly smaller majority.

Here are 10 key races to watch on Election Day:

Georgia Senate

When we last saw Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, he had just lost a historically expensive race for the House of Representatives, nearly flipping a 25 year Republican stronghold in Georgia – which would narrowly flip blue the next year. (That House seat is currently considered a toss-up by pollsters.)

Three years later, Ossoff is back to try and unseat Republican Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who is running for a second term as Georgia’s senior Senator.

Recently, Purdue pulled out of a scheduled debate with Ossoff, opting to attend a rally with President Trump instead.

At a previous contentious debate, Perdue slammed Ossoff for raising large sums of out-of-state money. In response, Ossoff hammered Perdue for selling stocks ahead of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Perhaps Sen. Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the Covid-19 pandemic if you hadn't been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading," Ossoff said.

"It's not just that you're a crook, senator, it's that you're attacking the health of the people that you represent,” he added. A clip of the moment was viewed millions of times on social media.

Ossoff also attacked Purdue over a digital campaign ad that featured a manipulated picture of the Democrat, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose. Purdue’s campaign removed the image, calling it an “unintentional error.”

"You've continued to demean yourself throughout this campaign with your conduct. First, you were lengthening my nose in attack ads to remind everybody that I'm Jewish. Then when that didn't work, you started calling me some kind of Islamic terrorist. And then when that didn't work, you started calling me a Chinese communist," Ossoff said.

According to CNN, Republican insiders have feared that fighting a battle on two fronts (see below) could put the Senate in play in Georgia.

Georgia Special Senate Race

Two Senate races? In the same state? In the same year?

No, that’s not a typo. Yes, there are two Senate races in Georgia going on. And unlike the previous race, this one is a bit more complicated.

Another figure one might believe to be a typo: There are 21 candidates on the ballot.

Twenty-one candidates.

Georgia’s Special Election is a runoff race – there are 8 Democrats, one Libertarian, one Green Party candidate, five independents, and 6 Republicans, including the incumbent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to replace the retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA).

Sen. Loeffler, who has been serving since January, was being investigated by the Justice Department for stock sales made shortly before the coronavirus pandemic tanked global markets, along with three other Senators: Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK), Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

All senators involved denied any wrongdoing, and the Justice Department later closed the inquiry into Loeffler, along with Feinstein and Inhofe.

Loeffler, a prominent businessperson who owns the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, sent a letter to the league urging them to put an American flag on player jerseys rather than the planned social justice messages of "Black Lives Matter" and "Say Her Name.” In response, players on her own team (in addition to other teams) wore shirts that supported one of her opponents, Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Dr. Martin Luther King was a pastor, currently leads in most recent polls – the question is whether or not it will be enough to prevent a runoff election in the state.

If no candidate garners more than 50%, the top two candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will head for a runoff election in January.

Arizona Special Senate Race

The other special Senate race in this election is just as noteworthy as Georgia’s race – but unlike that race, which features the possibility of a January runoff, the winner of this race will be part of the U.S. Senate almost immediately.

This seat has been up in the air since the death of the late Sen. John McCain in 2018. The state’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Sen. John Kyl, who represented Arizona in the Senate alongside McCain from 1995-2013, to fill the seat in September. Kyl said he would not run for re-election and resigned in December.

Two months after losing the 2018 U.S. Senate race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, former Rep. Martha McSally was appointed to fill the seat, which triggered a special election.

McSally will be running against retired astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot and nearly killed in an assasination attempt in 2011.

Should Kelly upset the incumbent, he will not have to wait until January to join the Senate. Arizona law says that if Kelly wins, he can be sworn in on Nov. 30, joining the lame duck 116th U.S. Congress rather than wait until Jan. 3 to join the 117th U.S. Congress.

In their only debate in October, Kelly said McSally sat by while Trump squandered time to respond aggressively to the pandemic and help people through the economic fallout. “Senator, you understand this as a pilot: you guys did step one of the emergency procedure, and then you didn’t do anything else,” Kelly said. “And that is a colossal failure.”

McSally branded her rival “counterfeit Kelly,” a phrase she used at least 10 times as she made the case that the Democrat’s independent rhetoric would give way to a liberal voting record in Washington.

“You have a choice here,” McSally said. “You have somebody who’s been a fighter for you and will continue to be a fighter for Arizona, or a counterfeit who will enable the radical left and their agenda to be forced on us.”

Polling averages show Kelly leading McSally in the race.

South Carolina Senate

At one point in the race to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Trump’s staunchest allies, Democrat Jaime Harrison raised $57 million in a single quarter, the largest such total ever by a U.S. Senate candidate, and has raised the most ever for a U.S. Senate Candidate.

Not to be outdone, Graham, the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee that oversaw the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, raised $28 million in the same quarter, a quarterly fundraising record for a Republican Senate candidate.

After all that fundraising, the race is close. It remains to be seen if the enthusiasm about Harrison, or against Graham, is enough to send him to Washington, where he would serve alongside Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the only Black Republican in the Senate.

A clip of Graham talking in October about systemic racism and police reform drew a lot of attention: “To young people out there, young people of color, young immigrants, this is a great state, but one thing I can say without any doubt, you can be an African American and go to the Senate but you just have to share our values.”

He added: “If you’re a young, African American or an immigrant, you can go anywhere in this state, you just need to be conservative, not liberal.”

Harrison responded on Twitter, writing “Lindsey Graham finally said the quiet part out loud: he only cares about South Carolinians who belong to his political party.”

They debated one last time on Friday, before Election Day.

Graham repeatedly compared Harrison to Democratic leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, prompting Harrison to say, “I’m not Nancy Pelosi – don’t look like her, don’t believe everything that Nancy Pelosi believes.”

This race will certainly be one to watch.

North Carolina Senate

Not to be outdone by its neighbor to the south, North Carolina’s senate race is shaping up to be the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history.

Democrat Cal Cunningham leads freshman Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) in most recent polls, despite an infidelity scandal that could have upended the race in a normal year – though 2020 has proved to be anything but normal.

Cunningham, a state senator in the Tar Heel State, acknowledged exchanging sexually suggestive texts with a woman who’s not his wife. The Associated Press later reported Cunningham and the woman had an intimate encounter as recently as July.

Tillis, who narrowly defeated the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan in 2014, is struggling to make up ground in North Carolina, a state which holds a negative approval rating of President Trump, as well as a positive approval rate of Biden and the state’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper (who is also running for reelection), according to a recent NBC / Wall Street Journal poll.

North Carolina is a key state for Trump’s reelection chances – as well as a crucial Senate seat for both parties.

Alabama Senate

2017 may seem like ages ago to some, but the special election to replace then-United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions was seen by many as an early referendum on President Trump and his administration.

Just weeks before, Democrats made key pickups in Virginia’s legislature, flipping multiple Republican seats, and won gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey – and after a hard-fought race, Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in a contentious race to become the first member of his party to win a U.S. Senate seat in the state since 1992

(Senator Richard Shelby won as a Democrat in 1992 before switching parties in 1994.)

This time around, however, Jones appears unlikely to retain his seat. Retired football coach Tommy Tuberville leads Jones in most polls across the state.

The two-time SEC Coach of the Year with Auburn University has declined to debate Jones – he also would not debate Sessions over the summer, who handily lost to Tuberville in the state’s Republican primary – and rarely answers questions from the media.

While Jones has pledged to not be a “rubber stamp” for a possible Biden administration, his vote to convict Trump in his impeachment trial and against Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, combined with Trump’s statewide popularity (Trump leads Biden by double digits in Alabama polls), this race looks to be the GOP’s biggest likelihood to flip a blue seat in the Senate.

Iowa Senate

Iowa’s Senate race is shaping up to be one of the most expensive Senate races in U.S. history. Roughly $234 million has been spent on the race, making it the most expensive in Iowa’s history and the second-most expensive Senate race of all time, second only to this year’s race in North Carolina (see above).

Incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is a key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that just recently oversaw the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, who was eventually elevated to the Supreme Court. She is also the Vice Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, and was the first female combat veteran to serve in the Senate – Ernst spent 23 years in the military, retiring as a Lt. Col. in the Iowa National Guard.

Her challenger, Theresa Greenfield, has never held public office before – she was the president of a real estate and development company in the Des Moines area, but like Ernst, she grew up on a farm. Her family was severely impacted by the farm crisis of the 1980s, writing on Twitter, “my parents struggled during the farm crisis. We sold our crop dusting business, and never farmed again.”

“That’s why fighting for our farmers is personal to me,” she added.

The race appears to be extremely competitive – recent polls from a variety of reputable pollsters have gone for either candidate.

Montana Senate

Though Montana is a rather reliable red state in presidential contests – the state voted for Republicans in every election since 1992, and only went blue twice since 1952 – Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) faces a tough challenge against the state’s Democratic governor, Steve Bullock.

Though the state is a Republican stronghold in national races, the state’s other Senator, Jon Tester, is a Democrat who has served the state since 2007. Trump visited Montana repeatedly in 2018 and hosted huge rallies in a failed bid to oust Tester. The president hosted four rallies for Tester’s opponent, which was a record number of visits to Montana by a sitting president.

But with Trump playing defense in crucial battleground states across the country, Daines was forced to settle for an 8-1/2 minute “tele-rally” with the president in October – essentially a conference call for supporters and reporters. Daines has campaigned, in part, on his ties to the president.

This race is also shaping up to be one of the most expensive in the country; Bullock’s side has spent $82 million and Daines’ has spent $63 million on television, radio and digital ads, according to data from the ad-tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

Despite record spending, a recent polling average shows Daines leading Bullock, the popular two-term governor and former Montana attorney general.

Maine Senate

Incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins became a powerhouse in Maine in large because of her independence and bipartisanship — she secured 70% of the vote during her last reelection bid in 2014. This time, however, she’s the underdog.

Collins, who has served in the Senate since 1996, is facing Democratic Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, who is leading both in the polls and in fundraising. Gideon outraised Collins $39.4 million to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Collins is a moderate Republican who has been supportive of abortion access and LGBTQ rights, but she turned off many Maine voters in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court despite some warning that he might threaten abortion rights. That vote also resulted in a $4 million crowdfunding drive for her eventual challenger.

Due in part to the Kavanaugh vote, Collins has struggled, in some voters’ eyes, to distance herself from Trump, who is unpopular in Maine. She has barely mentioned the president’s name while campaigning, as she has touted her experience, connections and the money she has secured to help Maine’s businesses during the pandemic.

Gideon has been campaigning as someone who can bring together members of both parties, based on her experience as the state’s House speaker.

While Gideon has led in virtually all polls in recent weeks, the Cook Political Report is calling the race a toss-up.

Maine’s system of ranked-choice voting could prove to be the difference. It allows voters to rank their first and second choices. If no candidate has received a majority of the votes, the last-place finisher is then removed and the ballots are counted again with the highest-remaining candidate on each being awarded the vote. Progressive candidate Lisa Savage, who recently polled at 5%, according to a recent Emerson College canvass, has urged her supporters to list Gideon second.

Colorado Senate

Trump has been a major election issue as Sen. Cory Gardner, the Republican incumbent, tries to fend off a challenge from former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Gardner has been trying to strike a balance of distancing himself from the president while not criticizing him, knowing he needs the full support of Republicans in a race in which the polls show him behind. He has tried to stress his bipartisan credentials of authoring legislation signed by Obama as well as his alliance with Trump. He also has tried to brand Hickenlooper as unethical while arguing that the ex-governor’s energy and gun-control policies are wrong for Colorado.

Hickenlooper, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination, has tried his best to tie Gardner to Trump in a state that has moved further left since 2016. Hickenlooper, also a former mayor of Denver, has pointed out that Gardner endorses the president today but said he was ashamed of Trump in 2016 after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape in which he boasted about sexual assault. Hickenlooper also has shined a spotlight on the fact that Gardner has voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act and has supported rolling back restrictions on the oil and gas industry.

Recent polls show Hickenlooper up by anywhere from eight to 11 points.

Michigan Senate

Michigan is one of the rare Senate races this year in which a Democratic incumbent is attempting to hold off a strong Republican challenger.

Despite Sen. Gary Peters consistently leading in the polls, the GOP believes John James has a strong enough shot of winning that it has poured millions into the race at the last minute, including $4.6 million from the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund super PAC.

A New York Times/Siena College poll last month showed Peters up by just one point, but other surveys released in recent days have shown the incumbent leading by anywhere from four percentage points to well into the double digits.

Peters has been touting his bipartisan accomplishments during his first term while arguing that Republicans lack a health care plan if the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act and that a Democratic-led Senate would be key to Biden’s success as president. He also has noted that James has publicly supported Trump.

James is a West Point graduate and Iraq war veteran. He has called Peters an “invisible man” who skips committee meetings while attacking his liberal viewpoints. James has vowed to protect people with preexisting conditions, fight for lower drug prices and strengthen manufacturing.

More than $100 million has been spent in the race. Michigan has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.