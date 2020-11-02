BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​It's officially November, which means New York state will soon become a winter wonderland. With new holiday travel guidelines put in place by Governor Cuomo, hotels in Western New York say they're going to do everything they can to book rooms over the course of the next few months.



Getting people to "check in" is going to be a challenge this year.



Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara, says, "The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit. It's also going to be the industry that will take the longest to recover."



With the Canadian border still closed, and new hefty holiday travel guidelines set for New York state hotels say they'll be losing revenue that they would normally rely on to carry them into the next year.



"Some offices aren't having their holiday parties this Christmas. We're going to lose a lot of business from our Canadian friends that come here and shop over the holiday period," Conor Hawkins told Spectrum News, general manager at Curtiss Hotel.



In an effort to handout hotel keys, some local businesses are offering promotional deals that they've never done before.



"We are trying to do different specials every single night. We're going to do different promotions. We're trying to pull out all the stops to try and get people to come downtown and be comfortable with going out again," Hawkins said.



When making reservations, you'll have to answer some new questions.



"We're going to be asking ‘what state are you coming from?’ And making sure that if they do come that they're aware of the quarantine restrictions," Kaler said.



Even with lack of occupancy, sanitizing will continue to happen daily.



"It's going to be a little more work for us, but we want people to feel comfortable," Hawkins said.



While the foreseeable future includes empty beds, hallways and elevators, business owners say they hope to come out New York Strong.



"Buffalo, Erie County, Western New York is a very strong visiting family and friends type of a destination, so we could be a little stronger than the national average when it comes to that and that's exactly what I'm hopeful for," Kaler said.

