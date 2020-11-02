DELTONA, Fla. — Unique, encouraging, and out of the box — those are just some of the words used to describe one Volusia County instructor's teaching style.

What You Need To Know "We can do hard things" is the mantra Mikeeta Ephraim lives and teaches by



It has become something her students have picked up, especially during the pandemic



Those words have meant a lot to her and her students as she teaches remotely

"We can do hard things" — It's an easy phrase to remember when things get tough. Those are the empowering words Mikeeta Ephraim often shares with her fourth grade class at Spirit Elementary School in Volusia County.

She's teaching all twenty of her students virtually and the phrase also helps her meet challenges.

"In the land of coronavirus I find it very difficult to try to reach all of my learners through a computer screen," Ephraim said, laughing. "I am a very hands on teacher."

There are also language barriers to overcome with her students.

"The majority of my students, their home language is Spanish," she said.

Ephraim relies on those empowering words as she encourages her students, and they have helped her students learn. It's one of several reasons why she was nominated as an A+Teacher.

"I can't just sit behind a desk and type behind a computer all day because that gets boring," she said. "Being here with these children and making a difference in their lives is what I live for."

Ephraim says it was her sixth grade math teacher who inspired her to want to teach.

"She would come to school in these bright colored wigs and she would wear tutu's — just anything to grab our attention — and that's what I've kind of picked up because I'll wear a tutu if that's what it's going to take for my kids to learn that day," she said.

The motto Ephraim lives by is one she now hears her students sharing with each other.

"So everyday I do wake up saying that you know we can do hard things and no matter what today throws at me I know that we can do it," she said.

She gets emot​ional just reflecting on how much that means to her.

"So it's really moving to me to see that I've already made that impression on them," Ephraim said.