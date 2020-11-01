A Worcester business owner says this holiday season could make-or-break small businesses.

Jessica Walsh, owner of Worcester Wares says things have been tough this year as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walsh says sales are down and the company has had to adjust to making sales curbside and online.

Worcester Wares started selling their holiday collection a few weeks early, to help make up for less people doing in-person shopping.

Walsh says she does expect to open the Worcester Public Market location for shopping in a few weeks while the DCU Center location will remain curbside.

"This Christmas is pretty major to Worcester Wares. It will be a big factor in our future, how this year's Christmas sales go. And I think it's the same for a lot of businesses," said Walsh.

Walsh says if the holiday season doesn't go well, Worcester Wares may have to look at the possibility of closing one of its locations.

