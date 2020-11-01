ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday marks the last day of voters in Orange, Volusia, Osceola, and Seminole counties can cast their ballot in early voting.

What You Need To Know Several counties have surpassed 2016 early-voting turnout



About 476,000 voters in Orange already have cast ballots



Five Central Florida wrapped up voting Saturday



Early-voting locations, times ; 2020 Voters Guide

The last weekend before the election is typically the busiest few days for early voting in Orange County as residents rush out to make their voice heard ahead of time. Central Floridians and people here all across Florida have been coming out in force for weeks now.

So far, more than half of the county’s registered voters have cast their ballots through the mail or by voting early — 476,000 of them and 224,000 of those were in person.

For eligible voters in Orange County who want to take advantage of early voting, Amway Center is one of 20 early-voting locations, and it’s the largest in Orange County, making social distancing while you vote simple.

Donna Walden of Orlando cast her ballot Saturday, and she said it was easy.

“If you think there’s a long line, I’m here at the arena and I think I’m going to be in and out in 10 or 15 minutes because I’ve studied my ballot and who I’m going to vote for,” Walden said. “So I would just like to encourage everyone to come out and get their vote in. It’s our God-given right to come out and just make it happen,”

Walden said she will miss talking to people in the lines on Election Day but she found it worthwhile to get out early. Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said early voting and vote by mail helps his office canvas early and stay ahead of demand so they will be ready come Tuesday night.

“We’re still processing today through Tuesday night,” Cowles said. “So, we’re on track to have everything processed prior to the closing of the polls. And again, it won’t be 100 percent because you still have voters coming here up to 7 p.m. turning in their ballots,”

Amway Center is open for voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Vote-by-mail drop-off is also available outside all early voting locations.

Early voting wrapped up Saturday in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties. Brevard, Lake and Marion counties surpassed their 2016 early-voting numbers.

Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox said voter turnout there is at 57% so far.

"I think we'll probably break that record,” Wilcox said. “We may hit 78% [to] 79%, possibly, hopefully 80%."

More than 70,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been received at the Marion elections supervisor’s office, and the majority are already processed, Wesley said. Those that haven’t been will be finished by Monday so he can focus on Election Day voters and any mail that arrives Tuesday.

Voters who have not cast their ballots by Sunday only have two options remaining -- voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, at their assigned polling place, or dropping off their mail-in ballot at their supervisor of elections office by the time polls close that day.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be dropped off at polling locations after Sunday.

Any voters holding mail-in ballots should drop them off at their county’s supervisor of elections office. Do not mail them, or they risk not being counted because ballots must be in supervisor of elections offices by the time polls close on November 3. In Florida, ballots that arrive after that day with postmarks of November 3 or before will not be counted.