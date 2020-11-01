CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After being scrubbed two seconds before its October 2 launch, SpaceX announced Saturday that it has rescheduled the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the fourth satellite in the U.S. Air Force's updated GPS constellation to launch on November 5.

SpaceX made the announcement on its Twitter account, saying a static fire test had been completed and the Falcon 9 rocket would launch on November 5 from Space Launch Complex 40.

Static fire test complete – targeting Thursday, November 5 for Falcon 9 launch of GPS III-4 from SLC-40 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 1, 2020

SpaceX did not give a specific window of time for the November 5 launch.