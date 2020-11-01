ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The final day of early in-person voting wrapped up across several Central Florida counties Sunday including the biggest one, Orange. Turnout like trends in other areas has been high, and between mail-in ballots and early in-person voting numbers have surpassed 2016.

In all of 2016 in Orange County, there were only 255,000 in-person early votes.

“We expect by the end of the day it will be 280,000 or better and that is well ahead of last time,” said Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

Sunday Earl McFayden voted at the Amway Center.

“It was painless, man, probably in there 5 minutes, in and out," he said. "It was a good process last day for early voting."

McFayden said he votes every election, but really made sure to do it ahead of time this year.

“It is always important, but what we are dealing with the whole pandemic it's time we have to get out and vote,” he said.

On Election Day voters must go to one of 247 polling sites they are assigned to.

“With what voters are left, which at this point is less than 360,000, you spread it out over 247 locations," said Cowles. "I expect the polls will be steady but you won't have the big lines because there are so many locations."

If you still need to drop off your mail in ballot, you can bring it to the elections office drive-through drop-off location on Monday or Tuesday.

“Or you can take your ballot on Tuesday to your assigned polling place and exchange it to vote in person,” said Cowles.

If you are dropping off the mail in ballots they need to be in by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.