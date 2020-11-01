STATEWIDE — In the closing days of early voting and mail-in balloting for the 2020 presidential election, the number of Republicans casting ballots in Florida is increasing, narrowing the Democrats’ lead to its tightest margin yet by the close of the polls Saturday night, according to state records.

More than 8.7 million ballots had been cast in Florida as of Saturday night, representing a record-breaking 60.2 percent of all registered voters in the state, according to state voting records.

What You Need To Know As of Saturday, more than 8.7 million ballots had been cast in Florida



In the entire 2016 election, 9,618,915 total votes were cast



Democrats have 94,905 more ballots cast than the Republicans



2020 Voting Guide

According to state voting records, 3,410,789 of the ballots have been cast by Democrats, or 39.2 percent of the total, compared with 3,315,884 by Republicans, representing 38.10 of the total votes cast so far. No Party Affiliation voters cast 1,973,972 votes, or 22.6 percent of the total.

Florida Democrats have 94,905 more early and mail-in ballots cast than Florida Republicans. However, Republicans have a larger and growing pace of casting ballots in recent days. The 94,905-vote lead owned by Florida Democrats narrowed from 116,000 Friday, 163,000 Thursday, 204,000 Wednesday, and 245,000 days before that, etc.

Early and mail-in voting continued in some counties Sunday in advance of the general election on November 3. So far, 918,000 fewer votes have been cast in early and mail-in voting than in all ballots cast in Florida in the 2016 election, which totaled 9,618,915.

Although nationwide polls, and some state polls, indicate that former Vice President Joe Biden is narrowly ahead of President Donald Trump in the presidential campaign, Trump has told voters on the stump that a “red wave” will carry him to reelection nationwide by the time voting is completed. Of course, not all Democrats will vote for the Democratic candidate, and not all Republicans will cast a ballot for the GOP candidate, despite the divided nature of politics today.

In addition, with more than 20 percent of the ballots being cast by No Party Affiliation voters, they could have a significant impact on the outcome.

Florida is considered a crucial state for Trump to win in order to be reelected.

Click on the link to the video above for more details.