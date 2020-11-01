NORTH CAROLINA – In an exclusive interview with Spectrum News 1, speaking just before a voter mobilization event in Goldsboro, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris responded to an Axios report which said that President Trump has reportedly told confidants that he will declare victory on election night if he appears to be "ahead."

When asked about her level of concern about chaos after votes are cast, Harris said: "Let me just tell you, I have full faith and confidence in the American people, and the commitment that all voters will have, whoever they vote for, the commitment that they will have for our democracy."

She went on to add: "And one of the very important pillars of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power, and I do believe that there is a line that the American voter, whoever they vote for, will not cross, including anything that would be about going against what has been the foundation of the thing that we are then respected for around the world."

The Axios report, published Sunday, cites "three sources familiar with his private comments." Speaking to reporters Sunday, President Trump called it a "false report," but added that, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

"I think it's terrible that we can't know the results of an election the night of the election," he added.

Harris said the Black vote is critical in North Carolina. After big numbers in 2008 and 2012, a drop-off was one of the reasons Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.

"We are talking with the voters about issues that they care about, and as it relates to African American voters, they are not different than other voters in terms of caring about COVID and the fact that Donald Trump has not had a plan for controlling it, and has not been honest with the American people," Harris says.

Harris also said Joe Biden's plan to help small businesses and Black-owned businesses will help pull Americans out of the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris praised the resilience of the American people as Election Day nears and said she understands Americans' anxiety, as many people wonder what the results of this election might mean either way.

"I am feeling very optimistic. I mean, I am clear about the challenges we have ahead, but the thing I love about who we are as Americans, we always rise to a challenge," Harris says.

Speaking about her running mate, she said Biden will unite a divided country. "This is one of the strengths of Joe. Within the diversity of who we are, we have so much more in common than what separates us, and we want to have leaders who unify us as a country. I am so enthusiastic about all the people who are standing in line to fight for just that kind of leadership."

Asked about the importance of North Carolina in the election, Harris said, "The people of North Carolina are important people and deserve to be seen and heard. And that's why I am here."

"We are putting the resources into the state because we know North Carolina is not only important in terms of being a measure of how we are doing as a country, but also we know the path to the White House leads through North Carolina," she added.

