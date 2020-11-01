ORANGE COUNTY — Dia De Los Muertos celebrations will look a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in 20 years, Lilly Carasquillo, 62, and her husband, David Penaflor, can’t invite residents of Central Florida to their home during the Mexican holiday Sunday and Monday. They usually would tell them folk stories and show them the many altars they would make and display at their home or multiple other locations across Central Florida.

What You Need To Know Dia De Los Muertos , Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday



The holiday honors loved ones who have died



Celebrations include singing, folk tales, altars

“David would always say he never left Mexico.” she said. “He brought Mexico with him to United States.”

This year, their celebrations will be virtual, she said.

The legend goes during Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, that those who crossed over to the spirit world can enjoy the offerings once again in the living world.

“We are going to continue doing it between us from our home, and he has planned to celebrate with his family through the internet,” Carasquillo said.

She said she hopes Central Florida can return safely to her home soon to enjoy the celebrations.

“We are ready for next year to have the community join us,” she said.

The couple’s alter can be viewed at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando exhibit. They typically create about six altars and display them at several locations throughout Central Florida.

Altars are used to honor loved ones who have passed, and they contain offerings, which are made up of the deceased’s favorite things.