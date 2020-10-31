In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump shocked the political world when he won Pennsylvania, a longtime democratic stronghold, by less than 1% of votes cast, about 44,000 votes.

In 2020, the Keystone State could be the most crucial for President Trump's reelection chances.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump only has about a 2% chance of winning the Electoral College if he loses Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes – compared to about a 30% chance for Democratic presidential candidate Biden should he lose the state. A recent polling average shows Biden leading in the state, but polls have the former vice president holds a slimmer lead in Pennsylvania than he does in other states that Trump won in 2016, such as Wisconsin or Michigan.

With the election down to the final days, Trump’s closing sprint includes four stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday and nearly a dozen events in the final 48 hours across states he carried in 2016.

Trump will make appearances in Bucks County, Reading, Butler, and Montoursville throughout the day, where he is expected to make the case for another four years based on law and order and the economy.

Earlier this month in Erie, Trump told attendees at a rally that Biden would “abolish Pennsylvania energy” and that mining would be “totally extinguished," hitting on Biden's remarks about the oil industry at the final presidential debate.

"We think Pennsylvania’s looking fantastic," Trump said to reporters on Friday. “If Pennsylvania didn’t frack, you wouldn’t have Pennsylvania, believe me.”

Biden has denied that he would end fracking, specifying that he would block fracking on federal lands, and said that his comments about the oil industry were about ending subsidies while supporting renewable energy initiatives. Trump has hammered him over these comments.

"He is going to destroy the oil industry," Trump said during the debate. "Will you remember that, Texas? Will you remember that, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma?"

Biden will close out his campaign on Monday in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born and the one he’s visited more than any other in his campaign. The Biden team announced that Biden, his wife, Jill, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, plan to “fan out across all four corners of the state.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.