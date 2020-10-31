ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Time is running out to vote early in the 2020 general election.

This is the last weekend of early voting. Some counties — Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, and Sumter — are wrapping up early voting Saturday night.

In Orange County, early voting continues all weekend. Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles said he expects about 300,000 residents to have voted in person by then, which would surpass early voting in 2016 by around 45,000 voters.

“We know that the last weekend of early voting is always the heaviest,” Cowles explained.

As of midmorning Friday, almost 3.5 million Floridians had voted early, compared to nearly 3.9 million total in 2016.

Mail-in ballots have also become increasingly popular in Florida this election cycle, likely in part because of the pandemic. As of midmorning Friday, nearly 4.4 million ballots were received by mail, compared to 2.7 million in 2016.

Voters who are still holding mail-in ballots should drop them off at a ballot drop-off box, or they might not arrive in time to count. Ballots must be in the supervisor of elections offices by the close of voting Tuesday, November 3 to count. Ballots postmarked by that date that have not been received by elections supervisors by the close of polling Tuesday will not be counted.