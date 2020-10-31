Legendary actor Sean Connery, best known for his portrayal of "James Bond," has died at 90, his family confirmed to the BBC.

What You Need To Know Legendary Scottish Actor Sean Connery has died at 90, his family told the BBC



Connery is arguably best-known for his portrayal of "James Bond" in 7 films, including "Goldfinger," "From Russia with Love," and the first film in the franchise, "Dr. No"





Connery won an Academy Award in 1988 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Untouchables"



He was also known for his iconic roles in "The Hunt for Red October," "Murder on the Orient Express," and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon also confirmed the news on Twitter Saturday, saying she was "heartbroken" to learn of Connery's passing. "Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons," she wrote.

6/ My thoughts and condolences are with Micheline, their children and all the family. RIP Sir Sean Connery — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020

The "James Bond" film franchise paid tribute to its patriarch on Saturday, with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli writing "we are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery."

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed. pic.twitter.com/VaFPHCM5Ou — James Bond (@007) October 31, 2020

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name’s Bond... James Bond' — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Connery is arguably best-known for his portrayal of "James Bond" in 7 films, including "Goldfinger," "From Russia with Love," and the first film in the franchise, "Dr. No"

He won an Academy Award in 1988 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Untouchables," and was also known for his iconic roles in "The Hunt for Red October," "Murder on the Orient Express," and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."

Connery was 90.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.