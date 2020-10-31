ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — An Ormond Beach man was pronounced dead Saturday after being pulled from the water of an unguarded section of water Saturday, Volusia County Beach Safety officers said.

The man, who has not been named, was swimming with a female companion in an area of north Ormond Beach at about 4 p.m., officers said.

Another person who had come to the beach with the pair said they called 911 after seeing the man and woman start to struggle in the water, investigators said.

When Beach Safety officers arrived at the scene, they reported the man was unresponsive when they pulled him from the water. They started performing life-saving measures but the man, who was identified as an Ormond Beach resident, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman, who was also not named, was taken safely to shore, officers said.

Volusia County Beach Safety flew the red flag Saturday and rescued a total of 12 people from the water.

No other details were immediately released about the drowning.

This is a breaking story, more information will be posted as it becomes available.