The last day of early voting was Saturday in Lake County and it is now one of four Central Florida counties that have surpassed their 2016 early voting totals.

As of Saturday afternoon there were more than 153,000 people in Lake County who had voted, with more than 64,000 mail-in ballots and 89,000 people voting early in person.

The 2020 early voting totals eclipse 2016 when there were only 107,000 early votes total.

“Candidly, I am predicting somewhere between 85-88% is my guess is what turnout will be be in Lake County," said Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays. "In 2016 we had 78% turnout so I wont be surprised if it goes past 85 percent this time.”

Hays says a big part of that could be the fact that over the last four years, there have been 44,000 new voter registrations.