​FLORIDA — Young Hispanic voters are looking to make a difference during the 2020 General Election.

University of Central Florida Political Science professor Aubrey Jewett said polls show the issues they care about the most are, "the response to COVID-19, the economy, health care and education."

He said if they turnout this election then they could influence who wins Florida.

The latest Florida Supervisor of Election's office numbers show Hispanics make up the second largest voting bloc in Florida.