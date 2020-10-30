WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump may now spend election night at the White House after canceling plans to hold an election night party at the Trump International Hotel, according to the New York Times.

In an interview on "Fox and Friends" Friday morning, Eric Trump seemed to confirm the change, saying “No, we’re thinking about moving it, actually, over to the White House for — we’re looking at that right now, and it’s going to be a great night. It’s going to be a really, really beautiful night.”

Before leaving for campaign events in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, the president told reporters that their plans are not yet settled, but said the mayor of Washington, D.C., has "shut down" the city due to COVID-19 and imposed regulations on groups and gatherings.

"If that’s the case, we’ll probably stay here," he added.

The Trump campaign recently sent out fundraising requests via email that included the chance to enter to win a spot at the President’s election night celebration in Washington.

One email read: “November 3rd will go down in history as the night we won FOUR MORE YEARS. It will be absolutely EPIC, and the only thing that could make it better is having YOU there.”

It’s not clear how many people the hotel celebration would have included, but the city of Washington, D.C. limits gatherings to no more than 50 people. The city’s restrictions don’t apply on federal property, and the President has held multiple events on White House grounds in recent weeks, including a recent ceremony for the swearing in of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

In 2016, President Trump spent election night at the New York Hilton Midtown, where the campaign held an invitation-only event for “friends and supporters of the Trump-Pence campaign.”

The decision to cancel the Trump International celebration comes as a polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump by 8.9% nationwide.

Spectrum News has reached out to the Trump Campaign with a request for comment.