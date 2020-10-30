TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Because many traditional Halloween activities like trick or treating can spread the virus, the CDC recommends not partaking in the festivities.

What You Need To Know Candy land at Hummingbird Pantry in Titusville



Pantry says it's a COVID-19-safe trick-or-treat experience



Will be open Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.

The Hummingbird Pantry in Titusville, a food pantry, is going to give kids something to look forward to while following those guidelines.

Hummingbird Pantry founder Gina Stanford says for the past two months, volunteers have spend countless hours making decorations from everyday items and with some imagination, creating a candy land.

Stanford says it was important to give kids some normalcy, especially after the summer they had with summer programs cancelled, distance learning in schools, and children not being able to be around one another.

“How it's been with COVID, this just gives our community something to look forward to,” she said.

Karson, 7, and his younger brother Kasen are Halloween-ready thanks to this drive-through candy land, and are excited to get candy.

“I like candy, lollipops are my favorite,” Karson said.

On Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., candy land will be open again. Hummingbird Pantry is also in need of a sponsor for their turkey giveaway next month.