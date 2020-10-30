FLORIDA — Some students are still running into problems applying for Florida’s Bright Futures scholarship thanks to canceled testing opportunities due to the pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a deadline to submit test scores for the scholarship to December 1, but some students say they’re still having issues with the application process.

Morgan Gallo is studying to become a nurse online at the University of Central Florida.

“I love to help people and if I could help people I’d do it,” said Gallo.

Gallo was hoping Florida’s Bright Futures scholarship would help pay for part of her college education. But after the pandemic canceled standardized tests — and all of her opportunities to get her score to where it needed to be to apply for the scholarship — she didn’t apply.

“We just didn’t feel like there was any need to fill out the application because she didn’t qualify,” said Gallo’s father, Brandon.

The Florida’s Bright Futures scholarship extension was made on September 1, but the state didn’t extend the August 31sdeadline to submit a Financial Aid Application for the scholarship.

“And she passed with an 1190 and we went to fill out the application and it said I’m sorry but you missed your application window,” said Brandon Gallo.

“I took the test and I finally got the score that I needed, and then to hear that I couldn’t get the scholarship to help out my family in the financial part of college -was a little upsetting,” said Morgan Gallo.

Valencia College freshman Jake Kimpton did apply for a Bright Futures scholarship, but initially ran out of testing opportunities because of coronavirus outbreaks. His father says Kimpton has been able to take a make-up test to improve his score, but only after several of those rescheduled tests were also canceled due to subsequent outbreaks at schools – so he’s still waiting to find out if he’ll get the scholarship.

Gallo’s father believes with everything that’s happened, the state should at least give his daughter a chance.

“If we could come together and extend the application deadline for a few more months I think it would help out a lot of people,” said Brandon Gallo.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the Florida Department of Education and a spokesperson said they are looking into the matter.

In previous responses to us, state education officials said students who get the Bright Futures scholarships after starting their higher education would get the financial assistance retroactively.