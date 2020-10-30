NEW YORK - Businesses around the five boroughs can now take part in the Open Storefronts program which went into effect Friday.

Under this new initiative, businesses will be allowed to use the sidewalk directly in front of their stores to set up tables to sell their merchandise.

The program is being launched in an effort to keep stores alive during the holiday shopping season.

Speaking on "Mornings On 1" Friday, Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris said the program will provide an extra boost to struggling businesses.

He also addressed criticism from the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group, which called it a superficial program that will not provide real financial relief.

"This problem is a massive problem, we need the federal government to step in. Unfortunately they have not so far. And so we are doing everything we can to engage our small business community," Doris said.

Display areas can't be taller or wider than five feet, and store owners must leave at least 8 feet of space for pedestrians to pass by safely.

Businesses on the same block can also apply jointly for one large open area.

The program is currently scheduled to last until December 31.

To apply, go to nyc.gov/openstorefronts.