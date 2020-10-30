CLEMMONS, N.C. — Farmers across our state are dealing with a pumpkin shortage this season, and the lack of supply is trickling down to the entire southeast region.

A farmer in Forsyth County says he lost a third of his normal yield of pumpkins because of a rainy summer and an intense start to hurricane season.

“To see how many we’ve thrown out this year, and stuff that was rotting in the fields that we couldn’t even harvest, yeah it’s kinda demoralizing,” said Scottie Johnson, the owner of Farm to Face in Clemmons.

“We have many months that we’re just either spending money planting, getting ready for the following season, then we have to live off that,” Johnson explained. “We have to make all we can during the pumpkin and Christmas tree season to be able to keep going through the rest of the year.”

North Carolina is now the number four growing state for pumpkins in the country, so farmers in our state ship all over the southeast.