DURHAM, N.C. — You've probably had packages, mail, and food delivered to your door. But what about plants?

It's the new service ZEN Succulent is offering its customers.

The plant store has locations based in Durham and Raleigh. Owner Megan Cain says she voluntarily shut down both locations at the beginning of the pandemic.

Now both stores are back open. Masks and social distancing are required inside.

Cain has loved plants ever since she was a little girl. Now she is hoping to share that joy with others.

"By having plants in your home environment, you're really able to kind of have something living and growing and experiencing new things every day," Cain says. "By you caring for these plants you'll see those little aspects, and they will continue to grow with you during this time."

Customers can still pick up plants in person or choose curbside pickup too.

ZEN Succulent delivers to customers within a 10-mile radius of both its storefronts.

If you want a plant delivered to your home, you can find more information on the ZEN Succulent website.