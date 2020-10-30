It’s a common practice, but parents may have some questions about just how some Orange County schools will safely become polling places on Election Day.

Election officials say they are taking every possible precaution and don’t expect any surprises.

“Orange County Public schools are open, which was different than back in the primary. As far as we know we will be on campus. We will have our assigned location,” Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said.

A spokesperson for the Orange County school district said voters will not being using any of the same hallways as students and staff. The designated polling locations will be in cafeterias, gymnasiums, and media centers.

“We will have a sheriff deputy outside handling because, whether we are at high school, you have student coming in parents coming in,” Cowles said.

OCPS said it will continue to follow CDC guidelines, including the use of face coverings, hand sanitizer and social distancing while on campus. Officials also say there will be deep cleanings before and after Election Day.

These are the schools that will function as polling locations on Election Day: