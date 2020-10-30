TEXAS — Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, will be campaigning across Texas on Friday, the last day of early voting in the state.

According to a press release from the Biden Campaign, the California senator will take part in a voter mobilization event in McAllen with former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro. Later Friday she’ll travel to Fort Worth and Houston to participate in voter mobilization events in those cities.

Harris will also be joined on the Texas campaign trail by MJ Hegar, the Democrat who is trying to unseat Sen. John Cornyn.

The stops may be considered historic because, as Newsweek noted earlier in the week, this marks the first time a Democratic vice presidential candidate has campaigned in Texas since 1988.

The visit also comes at a pivotal time. Despite not campaigning in Texas, some recent polls have Biden tied with or leading President Donald Trump.

A poll released last week by Quinnipiac University indicates Trump and Biden are tied, each with 47% of the voters’ support.

A poll released over the weekend by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows Biden with a small edge over Trump, 48% to 45%.

Democrats have long seen Texas as a lost cause but the recent polling suggests it may be in play. Texas political leaders, including former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, have urged Biden to campaign in the state.

The news comes as Texans have already cast more ballots in the presidential election than they did during all of 2016, an unprecedented surge of early voting in a state that was once the country’s most reliably Republican, but may now be drifting toward battleground status.

More than 9 million ballots have been cast as of Friday morning in the nation’s second most-populous state, exceeding the 8,969,226 cast in 2016, according to an Associated Press tally of early votes from data provided by Texas officials.

Voters in Texas do not register by party affiliation, so no one can be sure until the ballots are counted whether one party or the other will benefit from the surge in turnout.

Still, the fact that the state exceeded its entire vote total for the past presidential cycle with hours still to go in its early voting period which ends Friday, and before millions more people are likely to vote on Election Day, hints at a potential electoral sea change.

Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, visited Texas earlier in the month, making stops in El Paso, Dallas, and Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.