ORLANDO, Fla. — Part of Downtown Orlando will have an open container policy in effect on Halloween night, to allow for social distancing and prevent crowding inside bars.

What You Need To Know Open container policy begins at 9 p.m. on Halloween



City: bar owners reminded of CDC guidelines, handed safety kits with social distancing markers



Some streets will be closed to provide extra room outside for social distancing

The city will also close some streets in the Central Business district downtown to help with that social distancing.

“Closing certain streets on what is usually a very busy night for downtown will provide extra room for businesses to operate safel,y and patrons to socialize while still staying physically distanced from others,” Cassandra Laffser, press secretary for the mayor’s office, explained in an email.

Signs and barricades will be set up before the 9 p.m. policy goes into effect.

The area is bound by Garland Avenue on the west side, Church Street on the south, Magnolia Avenue on the east and Washington Street to the north.

The city’s Office of Nighttime Economy has been distributing PPE and safety kits to bar owners all week, reminding them of CDC guidelines and best practices, according to Laffser.