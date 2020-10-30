ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 11,000 union workers at Disney World are losing their jobs, according to a new notice filed with the state of Florida.

What You Need To Know 11,350 union workers at Disney World are losing their jobs



Disney recently notified the state of the layoffs



Previously, Disney sent notice that 6,700 nonunion workers would be laid off



28,000 across Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products division being cut

“Due to the continuing business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce,” Disney Vice President of Employee Relations Jim Bowden wrote in the letter addressed to state and local officials.

The notice, dated October 29, says 11,350 union workers will be laid off on December 31. Although Disney didn’t provided a breakdown of which positions would be affected by the cuts, the notice did include a list of impacted locations.

In September, Disney notified the state that it would be laying off nearly 6,700 nonunion workers on December 4. The layoffs at Disney World are part of the previously announced layoffs for Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products division, which includes the still-shuttered Disneyland in California. In total, 28,000 workers will be laid off across the division.

Thousands of Disney World workers have already received notices from the company that they are being laid off. Earlier this week, more than 700 equity performers and entertainers who worked at the resort were notified. Many of them worked at popular shows in the parks — shows that have remain closed since Disney World reopened its parks in mid-July.