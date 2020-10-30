ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Cross Bay Ferry will resume operations Sunday, starting its fourth season of service.

The new season will have increased safety precautions during COVID-19, following all CDC guidelines. Operations will take place at 50 percent capacity and masks must be worn.

“We’re excited to return to Tampa Bay,” said Matt Miller, President of HMS Ferries. “Passenger safety aboard The Cross Bay Ferry is our number one priority.”

Masks will be required at all times when inside the ferry cabin, with certain seats roped off to encourage social distancing. High traffic touch points, such as door handles and rails, will be wiped down and sanitized in between every trip. The Cross Bay Ferry team will continue to monitor the situation and adjust as needed.

Midway through its seasonal 2020 run in February, the ferry connecting Tampa's and St. Petersburg's downtowns was carrying more people on its 50-minute trips across the bay.

The ferry currently runs from November to April.

Tickets are $10 each way for adults and $8 for passengers 65 and older, active or retired members of the military and college students.

Tickets are on sale now and available online or at the dockside ticket booths. Reservations are highly encouraged.

The Cross-Bay Ferry is a collaboration between City of St. Petersburg, City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, and the Florida Department of Transportation.