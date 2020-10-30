CLEVELAND — GE Current, a Daintree company, rolled out a new device that targets airborne viruses like COVID-19 and local businesses are already installing it.

The Bistro of Green has been in business for 15 years.

Owner and chef Roger Stewart said the bistro offers a casual, upscale dining experience and now safety is also on the menu.

“Tomorrow’s going to be different than today. We’re going to keep evolving. We’re going to try to be better every day and find things that can help us stay safe and stay successful,” said Stewart.

Of course for all restaurants, the pandemic has presented challenges and forced flexibility in order to stay open.\

Just this week, three new LED UVC technology disinfection devices were installed throughout the bistro.

They look like smoke detectors, but they're actually virus-fighting pucks.

These 24/7 machines target airborne viruses, like COVID-19.

“One of my concerns was is this going to be something that we’re going to see? The guests and employees are going to see this, you know, is there going to be a flashing light? What is it? But it really works very much behind the scenes,” said Stewart.

It looks like a smoke detector. But it’s not. Current calls it a puck and it’s a new tool to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The patent-pending technology is called “365DisInFx.”

Tom Boyle, chief technology officer, said disinfection technology research began five years ago and COVID-19 accelerated the product development process for the EPA-compliant device.

“The height of this ceiling is approximately 10 feet and in this application we have four, four pucks centered on a four-by-six grid so that we have complete coverage,” said Boyle.

Boyle said these will be utilized in schools, polling locations, nursing homes, and other places where people gather.

“So, most technologies either have to go through a filter or people will clean and, you know, spray or fog and disinfect when people can’t be in a space. This technology allows us to continuously be cleaning the air,” said Boyle.

Current, based in Cleveland, has been around for one year, but GE’s history goes back more than a century to founder Thomas Edison.

“If you look at the history here, in terms of the innovation, and where we started to be able to have a group of engineers and scientists that are trying to make a difference,” said Boyle.

The “365DisInFx” rollout is ramping up.

“We are actively installing between 10 and 20 customers as we speak,” said Boyle.

It’s no miracle fix, but every barrier to combat COVID-19 helps.

Each puck costs around $500 and full production in the company’s North Carolina factory is set to begin in December.

“I think this is an exciting thing that can help,” said Stewart.

“We envision and have a roadmap of a series or family of products that we’ll continue to innovate and develop,” said Boyle.