TAmpa, Fla. — Leaders from Bay area school districts say they've depended on the University of South Florida to supply educated applicants for teaching positions for decades.

And those school officials are concerned once the school’s College of Education closes there will be a large void of qualified local teacher candidates.

USF recently announced it was scaling back the college and wouldn't offer undergrad degrees



Superintendents from six Bay area school districts took part in a community meeting Friday to discuss the issue.

They were shocked when USF announced its plans and they call it "devastating.”

School districts rely heavily on USF for teacher training, hiring hundreds of USF graduates each year.

At the meeting, superintendents said the Bay area is still growing and the demand for teachers is strong. They said if the College of Education closes it will affect the entire community.

"The phasing out of the College of Education's undergraduate program will essentially send our areas most talented future teachers to other communities," said Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis. "Away from our local school districts and ultimately impact our children."

USF officials say the move is due to budget cuts and a drop in enrollment for its decision to only offer graduate degrees in education.

A representative from the university participated in the discussion.

The university official said the move is still in the early stages and that USF is willing to hear from the superintendents and work together to find a solution.