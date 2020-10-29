HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas has been setting records for early voting. The state leads the nation in voter turnout and several counties have eclipsed their total 2016 turnout.

Now, in a final push, Harris County, which includes Houston and the surrounding area, is doing everything it can to get people to the poles.

Texas’ most populous county – it’s home to roughly 4.7 million people – is keeping eight locations open for 24 hours. The 24-hour period started Thursday morning.

TODAY IS THE DAY. 24-HOUR VOTING IS HERE. Eight locations, overnight voting. The rest of our 122 Voting Centers will be open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Remember: you can vote anywhere! Let's see what we can do today. https://t.co/s3HBl2J9bW #HarrisVotes #VoteYOURWay pic.twitter.com/ufDG8Dv9mX — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) October 29, 2020

The county’s 114 other early voting locations will be on a 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. schedule through the end of the early voting period in Texas, which is Friday.

As of Wednesday, 1.27 million people had voted in Harris County, which represents 96% of the county's total 2016 turnout.