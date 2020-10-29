Shalonda Faircloth spends hours sifting through newspaper to find as many deals as she can; although her extreme couponing skills have a more altruistic purpose.

The Schenectady resident uses the savings to stock up on items in her 518 Free Store, a one-stop shop where anyone can get everyday essentials at no charge.

“There was such a huge opportunity to really help people with such a small amount of money,” said Faircloth. “It started as an idea to give my friend $50 and let her make up care packages in the community.”

She stocks the shelves with diapers, toothpaste, dish soap, and other items. Then she checks the store’s Facebook page to see who’s in need.

“Our message is where we except orders and also any sort of questions from anybody that wants to reach out to donate money or products” said Faircloth.

Also, the entire store’s operation is all being done from her basement.

“It’s a truly beautiful feeling to have a free store in your basement and be able to come down here and help people, then go back upstairs and finish dinner and be a mom,” said Faircloth.

Having a family of her own is one of the reasons that motivates Shalonda to help other families, especially in communities made up of people that look like her.

“It was put together to bridge the gap between need and aid locally for BIPOC communities because they're the ones most disproportionately affected by poverty,” explained Faircloth.

Once she gets a digital order through the Facebook page, she packs it up and preps it for delivery. She’s not alone in her endeavor, her friend Janelle Brandon helps co-run the store with her.

“I’m hoping that the story will inspire other people to take some action and see how they can help people their community,” said Faircloth.

To donate to the Free Store or receive a box, you can visit their Facebook page.