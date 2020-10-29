ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando Police cruiser follows a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck with a broken tail light. The truck pulls off the road, and the police car follows.

Uh oh.

What You Need To Know Orlando cops launch $25 gift card program with Advance Auto Parts



Officers in some minor cases will give out gift cards instead of tickets



Program aims “to strengthen relationship between officers and community”

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon, of all people, gets out of the squad car with another officer and tells the driver about the tail light. The driver explains that he planned to get it fixed today.

So Rolon slaps him with a gift card.

The Orlando Police Department, which documented that encounter in a video, this week launched with Advance Auto Parts a program in which officers in some cases will give out $25 gift cards instead of tickets for minor equipment violations.

“As the chief said, it’s important that this community knows that traffic stops are first and foremost about driver and vehicle safety,” said Orlando Police spokeswoman Autumn Jones. The gift card initiative marks “one of the many things we’re doing to try to strengthen the relationship between our officers and the community,” she said.

The program comes through a $5,000 donation in gift cards from Advance Auto Parts. To get their vehicles right with the law, drivers can use their gift cards at Advance Auto Parts locations throughout the Orlando area, the department said.

Jones, the Orlando Police spokeswoman, said officers would give out the gift cards at their discretion. She also said the department would share on social media some gift-card interactions with drivers.

In the video that featured Rolon, the police chief tells the driver: “When we do a vehicle stop in the City of Orlando, every once in a while we look for opportunities to do something positive, and this is one where we’re giving you a $25 gift card.”

The driver seems pleased. And relieved.

“Hopefully … you can use that to get your light fixed,” Rolon adds. “But do fix it.”