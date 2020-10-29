DARIEN, Wis. — One five-decade-old Walworth County manufacturer is looking for dozens of workers to start right now.

"We got anything from a stick to 100 foot crate to ship a pipe in, but whatever it takes for a manufacturer to ship their product around the world. That's what we do, we help them package," Wood Products’s President Jerry Scott said.

He's especially proud of one particular pallet his company mass produces.

"We have helped quite a bit with a company that was shipping out the ventilators for this year so that's been very very trying," Scott said.

Six thousand wood pallets for those ventilators are trucked out each month.

"We did our due diligence and that we pulled the job off so we're very proud of our people," Scott said about the labor of love effort.

It's one of the many reasons Wood Products is now hiring in hopes the fifty year old family business can contract even more essential jobs.

"Twenty, or even 25 would be very, very helpful," he said about the workforce he hopes to attract.

No experience necessary, for openings of all kinds.

"Beginning of all lower levels, all the way up to CNC operators, and you can work your way from the bottom all the way to the top, however you want to work," Scott said.

The job comes with benefits, overtime, and now flexible hours.

"So people can come in, maybe they have a part time job or maybe they have to stay at home for the day in homeschooling, and they can only work a few hours in the afternoon, and we have all those times available also," Scott explained.

Because Scott believes hard work and quality wood carve out the American Dream.

"We can't keep up with the people in the lumber and it's a good thing," he said.

Around 80% of the wood used at wood products comes from Northern Wisconsin and Michigan. Those interested can learn more those jobs, here.​